Top 5 hatchbacks with automatic transmission under ₹10 lakh

Hatchbacks are designed and built for convenience. The hatchbacks are easy to drive in congested city traffic conditions. They are easy on the wallet as well, owing to the lower cost of ownership. If you live in a city, where dense traffic is common, finding parking spot is quite an issue, and you are looking for a no nonsense affordable car that will serve the purpose of regular commuting, taking you from point A to point B without any fuss, there is no better thing than a hatchback. If the car comes with an automatic transmission, in any form, that becomes added boon, making your driving experience even more convenience, saving you from the hassle of constant clutch pressing and gear changing, a process the manual cars command.

Nowadays, all the hatchbacks available in the Indian passenger vehicle market, come with automatic transmission options. Some of them are highly affordable and value for money as well.

Top 5 automatic hatchbacks under ₹ 10 lakh Model Variants Fuel Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi (O)

VXi+ (O) Petrol ₹ 4.95 lakh - ₹ 5.45 lakh Tata Tiago XTA

XZA

XZA NRG

XTA CNG

XZA CNG

XZA NRG CNG Petrol

CNG ₹ 6.31 lakh - ₹ 8.10 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi

VXi (O)

ZXi

ZXi+ Petrol ₹ 7.04 lakh - 8.65 lakh Hyundai i20 Magna

Sportz

Sportz (O)

Asta (O)

Asta (O) Knight

Asta DT

Asta (O) DT Knight Petrol ₹ 8.13 lakh - ₹ 10.52 lakh Citroen C3X Shine Turbo Petrol ₹ 9.05 lakh

If you are looking for a petrol-powered hatchback with automatic transmission, priced under ₹10 lakh, here are your best five options.

There is a reason why Maruti Suzuki Alto nomenclature is popularly known as Lord Alto. The small, practical and affordable hatchback may look tiny, but it actually is a great car to own. It is easy on pocket and easy to drive. This no nonsense car is equally capable of handling the day to day commuting in city, hitting the highways for long run, or facing the hill climb challenges without any high-end tech. It gets AMT on the top wo trims: VXi (O) and VXi+ (O), which come priced at ₹4.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Despite being the most affordable automatic hatchback, it comes with touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, parking sensors, etc. Powering this model is a peppy and fuel efficient 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Tata Tiago Tata Tiago is the most unique car in this list considering many factors. It gets an AMT available with both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain choices. The availability of AMT and CNG in a single package, makes it most unique product in this list, by blending the best of both worlds. This AMT-CNG combination makes it practical and frugal to drive. It comes decently loaded with modern tech and also a four-star Global NCAP safety rating as well. The AMT variants of the car are - XTA, XZA, XZA NRG, XTA CNG, XZA CNG, XZA NRG CNG. These are priced between ₹6.31 lakh and ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the bestsellers in the Indian market, with 20 years of legacy and four generations in the country. Powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine in its current generation iteration, the Swift is one of the most dependable nomenclature in Indian passenger vehicle market. This hatchback is practical and efficient, as well as comes with the touch of upmarket vibe at the same time. It comes loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger and more. The AMT variants of the Swift come priced between ₹7.04 lakh and ₹8.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The AMT tech is available in trims like VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

The Hyundai i20 is not only a good looking hatchback in tis list, but also an well engineered product for the mass buyers. This no nonsense Hyundai hatchback comes packing a plethora of upmarket features, which include a touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, sunroof, etc. Powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre tried and tested petrol engine that is fun to drive. The automatic variants of i20 are available at a price range of ₹8.13 lakh to ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta (O), Asta (O) Knight, Asta DT, Asta (O) DT Knight trims get this tech.

