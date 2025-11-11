Top 5 India-bound bikes from EICMA 2025: RE Bullet 650 to BMW F 450 GS

EICMA 2025 has witnessed some spectacular production-ready motorcycles, exciting concepts, which are slated to launch in India in the near future. From retro-themed cruiser to adventure bikes, the just concluded EICMA 2025 has witnessed some exciting motorcycles that are slated for India launch. The iconic motorcycling event has offered a global stage for major Indian two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, and Hero MotoCorp.

Here is a quick look at the top five most exciting motorcycles that are slated to launch in India in near future.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 was one of the most exciting India-bound motorcycles at the EICMA 2025. This showcased the flagship iteration of the iconic retro cruiser. The design philosophy remains same, but it gets a bigger engine and a double barrel setup. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, capable of churning out 46 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 is an electric scrambler that broke cover at the EICMA 2025. Slated for launch in December 2026, the EV will mark the brand's entry into electric mobility. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 scrambler-styled electric motorcycle has been designed and developed aimed at city life with room for weekend trails.

BMW F 450 GS BMW Motorrad has showcased the BMW F 450 GS adventure bike at the event. This new model is powered by a new 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.94 bhp power at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. The motorcycle is expected to launch in India soon.

Hero Hunk 440 SX Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the Hunk 440 SX at EICMA 2025. The Hunk 440 SX is a scrambler derivative of the Mavrick 440. The new motorcycle comes adding a rugged twist to the standard Hunk 440. Powering the Hero Hunk 440 SX is a 440 cc air and oil cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 27 bhp power and 36 Nm torque. This engine is works in the Harley Davidson X440 and the Mavrick 440 as well.