Are you planning to buy a new SUV? Is safety one of the key features that you are looking for? ADAS or the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are technological features that are designed to ensure drivers’ safety while driving a vehicle. The ADAS system employs a human-machine interface to improve the driver’s ability to better react to any dangers on the road. The ADAS system in cars also assists the drivers by giving them alerts using sound, vibration, and pictographs. Here are top five SUVs in India that come equipped with ADAS features

MG Astor

The SUV offers 2 level ADAS systems. It comes with a starting price of ₹10.51 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Astor comes equipped with a unique MY MG Shield program that allows customers to choose and personalize their ownership package with warranty extension and protection plans. The MG Astor SUV has a personal AI assistant robot on its dashboard which can give detailed information on every topic

Tata Harrier

The ex-showroom price of Tata Harrier ranges from ₹15.00 Lakh to ₹24.00 Lakh. The new Tata Harrier now gets of a number of ADAS highlights which include Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. The SUV continues to get six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Tata Safari

The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹24.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 model comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance the road safety. It gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV comes with revamped support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New MG Hector

The new MG Hector comes with two level ADAS system. It comes with a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh (ex-showroom). ADAS systems suite offers features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high-beam assist.

Mahindra XUV700

Price of ADAS variant of Mahindra XUV700 starts at just ₹20 lakh. The SUV comes in two variants- 1 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine is equipped with a six-speed manual and automatic units.