Top 5 reasons that define Nissan Gravite MPV is a big deal for the OEM

Nissan is gearing up to launch its next major product in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Nissan Gravite, based on the Renault Triber, will come as an affordable MPV in the Indian market. Slated to launch on February 17, the Nissan Gravite will be a key part under the brand's revamped product strategy. Nissan is signalling a major strategic push for comeback in the Indian passenger vehicle market. For this, the automaker is betting big on key segments that are value driven and high volume, as well as offer high profit margin.

The upcoming Nissan Gravite MPV that has been already teased, will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, which was designed and developed by Renault-Nissan Alliance. The Gravite will be introduced as a seven-seater B-MPV in the Indian market targeting the buyers prioritising family, space and value for money.

In a nutshell, the Nissan Gravite MPV is going to be a big deal for the Japanese carmaker, which has slated quite a few major launches in 2026. Here are the key reasons that make the Gravite a big deal for Nissan in India.

Nissan Gravite: Key reasons that make it a big deal for Nissan

Will target high-volume, value-conscious family segment

To leverage local manufacturing and cost efficiency

Will sport distinctive brand identity via ‘Nissan Design’

Will set stage for future portfolio expansion

Nissan Gravite: Will spearhead 'Resurgence strategy in India The Nissan Gravite is going to be the first major product rollout under the auto OEM's refreshed and strategically curated 2026 product portfolio. The automaker has been heavily relying on just one model, the Magnite compact SUV for quite some time for its operations in India. But, as the carmaker has revealed, it is ambitious with its product offensive and aims to be a major player in the Indian passenger vehicle market by rebuilding scalability and relevance, the Gravite is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the company's turnaround story in the country.

Nissan Gravite: Will target high-volume, value-conscious family segment The sub-four metre utility vehicle segment is considered one of the categories that drive volume for any automaker in India as well as the profitability. Also, this segment demands products that are relevant for the value-conscious family focused buyers. The Nissan Gravite will come ticking the right boxes in the space targeting the family buyers who prioritise seating capacity, cabin flexibility, spaciousness, comfort, and practicality over premium SUV styling; and all of these at an affordable price-point. The Nissan Gravite is expected to come filling a critical gap and provide a direct, modern rival to the Renault Triber.

Nissan Gravite: To leverage local manufacturing and cost efficiency Nissan Gravite will be manufactured locally in India at the Renault-Nissan Alliance's facility in Chennai. This MPV along with its shared CMF-A+ architecture will allow Nissan to maintain a low cost-of-production proposition while offering high value by leveraging alliance synergy. This will reinforce India’s role as a key manufacturing and export hub for the global alliance.

Nissan Gravite: Will sport distinctive brand identity via ‘Nissan Design’ Despite being based on the Renault Triber, the Gravite is unlikely to follow the strategy of simple badge engineering. The Gravite will come tailored to command a distinct identity bringing focus on Nissan, as the teaser images have suggested. The MPV will come adopting the automaker’s global C-shaped design philosophy, a signature V-motion radiator grille, and exclusive hood branding. The MPV differentiates itself from Triber with a more robust and premium appearance, which is crucial for building brand equity in the highly competitive Indian car market.

