Top 5 reasons that helped Kia Sonet surpass 5 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Kia Sonet, one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in India, has crossed five lakh unit sales milestone in the country. The SUV has been playing a crucial role in Kia's domestic growth story since its launch. The Kia Sonet currently contributes close to 35% of the South Korean carmaker's domestic sales volume in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Beyond the Indian market, the Kia Sonet has also found success in the auto company's export map. The made in India Kia Sonet is exported to nearly 70% markets, including regions such as the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, and Asia Pacific markets.

Kia Sonet is currently the most affordable car from the brand in India. It is positioned in one of the most competitive segments of Indian passenger vehicle market. The Sonet was launched in India in September 2020, as the third model of the carmaker in the country after Seltos and Carnival, and since then, the sub-compact SUV has been a highly successful product. The achievement of selling five lakh units of Kia Sonet in the Indian market comes as a testimony to that.

Here are the top five reasons that helped Kia Sonet surpass 5 lakh unit sales milestone in India.

Kia Sonet: Segment-first and premium features Since its debut in the Indian market, Kia Sonet disrupted the country's sub-compact SUV segment by offering features rarely seen in this category. Some of the key features that gave the Kia Sonet an edge over its competitors include ventilated front seats, Bose premium audio system, and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc. Young generation Indian consumers have been increasingly focusing on advanced technology-aided features. This is where the tech-heavy cabin of Kia Sonet is winning the hearts of the forward-looking young buyers.

Kia Sonet: Diverse powertrain and transmission options The Kia Sonet offers one of the widest ranges of powertrain combinations in the sub-compact SUV segment of Indian passenger vehicle market. The engine choices available with the Kia Sonet include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission choices include manual gearbox, iMT, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and torque converter automatic units. The powertrain combinations offer ideal choices for both city commuters and highway enthusiasts.

Kia Sonet: Safety in focus The Kia Sonet comes packing a plethora of safety features, aided by advanced technology, which enhance the safety quotient for the occupants. The Kia Sonet is loaded with 15 standard key safety features across all variants. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), rear parking sensors, rearview camera, etc. The carmaker enhanced the safety quotient of the SUV by introducing Level 1 ADAS suite to the Sonet back in 2024. The Sonet shares its platform components with the Hyundai Venue, which has scored three stars in older Global NCAP crash tests.

Kia Sonet: Value-driven variant strategy Kia Sonet comes offering a broad spectrum of 18–23 variants to the consumers. The Kia Sonet's variants range from the budget-friendly HTE to the premium X-Line. With the competitive pricelist ranging between ₹7.30 lakh and ₹18.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia has ensured that there is a Sonet variant available for almost every budget. This value-driven variant-wise pricing strategy has given the Kia Sonet a strong and appealing value proposition against its key rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.