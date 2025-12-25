Top 5 reasons that helped Tata Nexon EV to cross 1 lakh sales milestone

Tata Nexon EV has become India's first electric car to surpass one lakh cumulative sales milestone. Since its launch in 2020, the Tata Nexon EV has sold more than one lakh units, playing a key role in the brand's total EV sales of more than 2.5 lakh units. Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, thanks to a wider variety of electric cars across different segments.

Tata owns 66% of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. This means in every three electric car sold in India, two are Tata models. Tata Motors currently has India’s widest electric car portfolio, including the models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and the Harrier EV.

The Nexon EV is the most popular among them, playing a pivotal role in the brand's overall revenue generation transformation, acting as the company's volume driver. This achievement underlines the growing acceptance and positive consumer sentiment towards the electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment. Despite the dominance of the ICE-powered cars, the electric cars are gradually becoming mainstream and finding increasing number of takers.

Advertisement

Here are the top five reasons that have helped the Tata Nexon EV to cross one lakh unit sales milestone.

Tata Nexon EV: Pioneer advantage Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in 2020, at a time when the electric cars were struggling to find consumer acceptance. It was launched as the first indigenously developed, mass-market electric SUV in the country. Tata Motors leveraged the company's 'uniEVerse' ecosystem, which is a strategy of partnering with other Tata group companies to create a complete support ecosystem for the Nexon EV. Besides developing the SUV, Tata Motors also focused on building a robust charging infrastructure across the country, which also assured the consumers in buying the Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV: A safe car Tata Nexon EV is one of the safest cars in India with five-star safety rating from both the Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The SUV uses a robust high-strength steel body shell that can withstand and protect the occupants from intense impact. Also, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), among a host of other safety features. These safety features and the high safety rating from both GNCAP and BNCAP helped the consumers in assuring that Nexon EV is a reliable family car.

Tata Nexon EV: Range anxiety eliminated When buying an electric vehicle, the biggest concern for any consumer is the range. Tata Nexon EV, with its two different battery options offer up to 489 km of range on a single charge. This makes the electric SUV practical EV offering in the country to eliminate the range anxiety of the consumers. The 30 kWh battery pack equipped version of the Nexon EV is capable of running up to 325 km on a single charge, which is ideal for commuting in and around the city. The 45 kWh battery pack promises up to 489 km range on a single charge, which makes it suitable for inter-city travel, alleviating the range anxiety for long rage travel.

Advertisement

Tata Nexon EV: Impressive design and technology The Tata Nexon comes with an eye-catching design philosophy, blended with advanced tech-forward features. The current generation Tata Nexon EV comes with a wide range of features powered by advanced technology that enhance the premium quotient of the interior. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wide range of connectivity features, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 360-degree camera, etc. Also, the advanced technologies like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) further enhance its appeal to consumers.

Tata Nexon EV: Value for money Tata Nexon EV comes with a competitive pricing range of ₹12.49 lakh- ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the Nexon EV undercuts many rivals in the segment. Besides that, the low running cost of about ₹1-1.5 per km, which is associated with the electric vehicles, also play a key role in making the Nexon EV popular. Savings on maintenance and fuel compared to traditional ICE vehicles, along with the aforementioned factors, helps in making the Tata Nexon EV a value for money proposition for the consumers.