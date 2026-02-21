Top 5 reasons why Nissan Gravite can give the OEM a stronger footprint in India

Nissan Gravite is the latest entrant in the Japanese car manufacturer's product lineup in India. Nissan India launched the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV in the country at an introductory starting price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite all the hypes and highlights around it, the Nissan Gravite is essentially a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Renault Triber, another affordable model in the same segment from Nissan's French alliance partner.

With its aggressive pricing strategy, Nissan Gravite undercuts the Renault Triber to become the cheapest seven-seater car as well as the most affordable MPV in India. For reference, the Renault Triber is priced from ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan, with its revised strategy for the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has been christened as the Re:Nissan aiming to be an agile player in the country's rapidly bulging utility vehicle segment. The Gravite comes as a key part of that strategy. The OEM has revealed that over the next one year, Nissan plans to enhance its portfolio in India to four products from just one, even a few months back. Also, the carmaker has revealed that it aims to address the ₹6–20 lakh segment, which is considered the most competitive, most in-demand, and biggest revenue churning space for any mass-market player in the Indian auto market.

In a nutshell, the Nissan Gravite is expected to strengthen the automaker's footprint in the country by targeting the high-volume budget seven-seater segment, which would eventually result in the OEM grabbing a bigger chunk of the market pie. Here is a quick and comprehensive study of why and how Gravite could give Nissan a stronger foothold in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Nissan Gravite: Aggressive price point With the price list starting around ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Gravite is not only positioned to disrupt the entry-level MPV segment in India, directly competing with the Renault Triber and offering a budget-friendly option for larger families, but also marked the OEM's entry into the segment. With this price point, the MPV may steal away some potential consumers of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well, who prioritise budget over a bigger engine and performance.

Nissan Gravite: Practicality and versatility Practicality with affordable pricing as well as versatility are two of the key USPs of Nissan Gravite. The flexibility it offers, with removable and adjustable second- and third-row seats, enhances the practicality quotient of the MPV. The Gravite gets a no-nonsense interior without shelving the most practical features, which certainly adds appeal to it. A 625-litre boot storage and up to seven people's seating capacity also increase the appeal of the MPV for the value-conscious buyers.

Nissan Gravite: Local manufacturing and cost efficiency The sub-four-metre MPV is built on the CMF-A+ architecture, which allows the OEM to take advantage of the synergies of the Renault-Nissan alliance and local manufacturing in India. Since the locally built Renault Triber is already available in the market, the Gravite comes with a host of shared critical components. This, along with the local manufacturing, helps Gravite with the advantage of local manufacturing costs, which eventually results in the brand keeping the pricing competitive. With this strategy, the long-term viability of the MPV is enhanced in the Indian market, which results in a confidence boost for the buyers.

Nissan Gravite: Distinctive SUV-inspired design Despite being based on the Renault Triber and sharing a wide range of key components with it, the Nissan Gravite distinguishes itself with a robust, upright stance, featuring high ground clearance, muscular body lines, and C-shaped design elements, providing a commanding road presence that is popular in the Indian market. The automaker has claimed during the launch that the MPV has taken inspiration from Nissan's range of butch-looking SUVs sold in the international market. With this design philosophy, Gravite could help the OEM to grab a stronger footprint in the Indian market.