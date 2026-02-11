Top 5 reasons why TVS Apache RTX 300 is so appealing for riders

TVS Apache RTX 300, the entry-level ADV from the homegrown two-wheeler giant TVS Motor Company, has been making quite some buzz in the Indian motorcycle market. Available at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 gets three variants: Base, Top and Built to Order. The price list goes up to ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant selected.

In a short span of time, the TVS Apache RTX 300 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and is garnering surging sales for the auto company. Some of the key factors behind this are the growing popularity and demand of the ADVs in India, the affordable pricing of the model, and the practicality it offers, as being capable of being used as a daily commuter and for adventure touring.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Apache RTX 300, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts that have been driving the popularity of this ADV.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Comfortable ergonomics Despite having a seat height of 835 mm, the TVS Apache RTX 300 gets a narrow midsection and a comfortable seat, which is combined with a wide handlebar. This altogether ensures a comfortable ergonomics for the rider, giving him or her a commanding, upright and fatigue-free riding posture, which is crucial for any adventure tourer that is meant for long rides.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Adventure-ready equipment The TVS Apache RTX 300 motorcycle comes equipped with a 19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, wrapped with tubeless tyres. For suspension setup, the ADV uses a premium, long-travel suspension system with 180 mm of travel at both the front and rear, designed for ADV touring and off-road capability. The suspension setup includes 41 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock with a floating piston, which are designed to handle uneven, rough roads effectively.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Powertrain and performance Powering the TVS Apache RTX 300 is a 299.1 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC, 4-valve engine, which is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It also comes with a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle technology. The engine churns out 35.50 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The powertrain provides a linear and tractable performance suitable for both city commuting and adventure touring.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Segment-first technology The TVS Apache RTX 300, despite being an entry-level adventure tourer, comes loaded with a wide range of advanced features. These segment-leading features include a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster that comes with map mirroring technology.