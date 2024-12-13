Top 5 sports bikes under 2 lakh: Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 125 and more

1

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero’s Karizma XMR is a modern take on an iconic name in Indian biking. Priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 25.1 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike features a six-speed gearbox with a wet, slip, and assist clutch, making it well-suited for smooth shifts during spirited rides. Its steel trellis frame, paired with telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock, offers excellent stability. Highlights include a turn-by-turn navigation-ready LCD instrument cluster and a fast-charging USB port, making it an appealing option for tech-savvy riders.