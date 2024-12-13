Top 5 sports bikes under 2 lakh: Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 125 and more

For motorcycle enthusiasts seeking the thrill of performance and the elegance of a sports bike without overspending, the Indian market offers several exciting options under ₹2 lakh. These bikes strike an ideal balance between affordability and performance, making them excellent choices for riders with a budget. As per a report from HT Auto, here are five standout models that combine stylish designs and dynamic capabilities.
Hero Karizma XMR
Hero’s Karizma XMR is a modern take on an iconic name in Indian biking. Priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 25.1 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike features a six-speed gearbox with a wet, slip, and assist clutch, making it well-suited for smooth shifts during spirited rides. Its steel trellis frame, paired with telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock, offers excellent stability. Highlights include a turn-by-turn navigation-ready LCD instrument cluster and a fast-charging USB port, making it an appealing option for tech-savvy riders.
Yamaha R15 V4
The Yamaha R15 V4, priced between ₹1.82 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), is a head-turner inspired by the supersport Yamaha R1. Powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, it delivers 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Its six-speed gearbox includes a quick-shifter, enhancing the riding experience. Built around a Deltabox frame, the R15 V4 features USD front forks and a rear monoshock for a balanced ride. Dual-channel ABS, a 282 mm front disc, and a 220 mm rear disc ensure safety. Riders will appreciate its digital instrument cluster, two riding modes, and traction control.
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
At ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 remains an attractive fully-faired option. Its 200 cc liquid-cooled engine churns out 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike features a six-speed gearbox, telescopic front forks, and a gas-charged rear monoshock. Dual-channel ABS, semi-digital instrumentation, and LED lighting provide added value. Its affordability and sporty character make it a perennial favourite.
KTM RC 125
Priced at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM RC 125 offers premium build quality. Its 124.7 cc liquid-cooled engine delivers 14.34 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Riders benefit from a lightweight trellis frame, WP APEX suspension, and a robust braking system with dual-channel ABS. With features like an LCD instrument cluster and adjustable handlebars, it is an excellent entry point into KTM’s performance-focused lineup.