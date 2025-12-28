Top 5 tips for motorcyclists on how to ride in fog

Winter is here, and so are the foggy weather conditions. In many areas across the country, the foggy weather conditions have been reducing the visibility for motorists. Motorcyclists are considered one of the most vulnerable road users among all motorists, and the foggy weather increases that vulnerability significantly.

The reduced visibility, speeding fellow drivers, as well as wet and slippery road surfaces, often increase the challenge for the motorcyclists, often posing life-threatening situations. Following a few simple yet significantly useful tips can save the life of the rider, as well as save the machine from damage.

If you are a motorcycle rider and need to hit the road during foggy weather conditions, here are the top five tips you should follow for safe riding.

Ride slow Foggy weather distorts depth perception and speed, which may result in you moving faster than you realise. Make sure to ride slow and steady to ensure you can stop within the distance you can see clearly. Also, remember that riding fast reduces the reaction time in case of emergency braking.

Use low beams When riding in foggy weather, never use high beams, as the high beam light reflects off the water droplets in fog. This creates a white wall effect, worsening the visibility for the rider, as well as for the oncoming traffic. Hence, always use low beams for better visibility, both for you and fellow road users.

Keep distance from preceding vehicle While riding a motorcycle in foggy weather conditions, make sure to keep a safe distance from the preceding vehicle. At least triple your standard following distance to make sure you get ample reaction time in case of an emergency braking condition.

Always ride using proper riding gears Irrespective of weather conditions, wearing proper riding gear, including a helmet, gloves, riding jacket, elbow guard, knee guard, boots, etc., can save the rider from critical injuries and even death. In foggy weather conditions, too, when the vulnerability is even higher, make sure to ride wearing proper gear.