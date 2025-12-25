Top 5 upgrades that make 2026 Kia Seltos better than old Seltos

The 2026 Kia Seltos is all set to go on sale in India from January 2. The new generation Kia Seltos has already broke cover revealing everything, except the pricing. Kia has already opened booking for the SUV across the country. the new generation 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a significantly updated design, larger dimensions, and noticeable upgrades inside the cabin, as compared to the older version of Kia Seltos.

The consumers seeking to buy the 2026 Kia Seltos, can book the SUV by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. The SUV can be booked offline at the company's dealerships or via online channel.

Here are top five upgrades that have made the 2026 Kia Seltos appealing than the old generation iteration of the SUV.

2026 Kia Seltos: Bigger is better

Old Kia Seltos 2026 Kia Seltos Difference Length 4,365 mm 4,460 mm (+ 95 mm) Width 1,800 mm 1,830 mm (+ 30 mm) Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm (- 10 mm) Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,690 mm (+ 80 mm) Boot Space 433 litres 447 litres (+ 14 litres) Ground clearance 190 mm 200 mm (+ 10 mm)

The 2026 Kia Seltos is larger and wider than the old model. It comes with larger dimensions compared to the older model. The new generation Seltos has become 95 mm longer and 30 mm wider. The wheelbase has grown 80 mm, while it also offers 14-litres of additional boot space. It also comes with 10 mm of extra ground clearance at 200 mm. This means, the new generation Kia Seltos gets a stronger footprint on road, while the cabin space and comfort for the occupants have grown as well.

2026 Kia Seltos: Futuristic and sleeker look The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a completely new design at the front profile. The new LED DRL signature, vertically positioned LED headlamps, completely revamped radiator grille, redesigned bumpers, new design alloy wheels altogether give the SUV a stylish and sleeker appearance. Adding more zing to the SUV is the new flush fitting door handles, which is a completely new addition to the Seltos. The flush fitting door handles come as motorised ones, which add a layer of convenience.

2026 Kia Seltos: Side parking sensors The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a plethora of safety features. A very interesting safety feature of the new Kia Seltos is the side parking sensors. Along with the front and rear parking sensors, the side parking sensors detect obstacles on the sides of the SUV. This makes it easier for the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle in tight spaces and parking spots.

2026 Kia Seltos: Enhanced digital interface The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with enhanced digital interface inside the cabin. The new-gen Seltos gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the old model's smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen. Also, there is a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display in the new Seltos. Additionally, there is a 5.0-inch touchscreen panel on the centre console for climate control. These triple digital screens altogether have enhanced the digital interface inside the cabin of the 2026 Kia Seltos.

