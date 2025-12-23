Top 6 most value for money SUVs with panoramic sunroofs

Indian car buyers have long left the fascination of fuel efficiency. Their new fascination is about high-end features inside the cabin. These features include ventilate seats, touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glovebox, sunroof, etc. Speaking of sunroof, whether it is practical or not in Indian climate condition remains a subject of great debate, but there is no doubt that this feature is finding increasing level of demand and takers across India.

The panoramic sunroof, biggest in the sunroof design, offers a wide top view from the comfort of cabin. Also, it enhances the spacious feeling inside the cabin of a car as well, lets more light in. When opened, the panoramic sunroof let's in the feeling of open air driving, without actually opening the entire roof, which can actually be done in the convertible models. In the last couple of years, the panoramic sunroof has become one of he most favourite features among the Indian car buyers. Owing to this demand, almost all the SUVs in the country have been coming equipped with panoramic sunroofs.

Advertisement

Top 6 value for money SUVs with panoramic sunroof Model Variant Fuel Price (ex-showroom) Kia Syros HTK +

HTX

HTX +

HTX + (O) Petrol

Diesel ₹ 10.74 lakh - ₹ 15.49 lakh Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS

Fearless Plus PS Petrol

Diesel ₹ 11.25 lakh - ₹ 14.15 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7

AX7 Luxury Petrol

Diesel ₹ 11.66 lakh - ₹ 14.40 lakh Hyundai Creta EX (O)

S (O)

S (O) Knight

SX

SX Tech

SX Premium

SX (O)

King

King Knight Petrol

Diesel ₹ 12.52 lakh - ₹ 20.20 lakh Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi (O)

ZXi + (O) Petrol

Petrol-hybrid

Diesel ₹ 14.08 lakh - ₹ 19.99 lakh Tata Sierra Pure +

Adventure

Adventure +

Accomplished

Accomplished + Petrol

Diesel ₹ 14.49 lakh onwards

If you are looking for a value for money SUV with a panoramic sunroof, here are your top six options.

Tata Nexon Tata Nexon is one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in India. The SUV's Creative Plus PS and Fearless Plus PS trims come with panoramic sunroof, which are priced between ₹11.25 lakh and ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nexon one of the most affordable cars in India, equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra XUV 3XO was the first sub-compact SUV to get panoramic sunroof. The AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims of the SUV, priced between ₹11.66 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), get the panoramic sunroof.

Advertisement

The only other sub-compact SUV to get panoramic sunroof is the Kia Syros. Also, it is the most affordable car in India to get this feature. Available in the HTK +, HTX, HTX +, and HTX + (O) trims, the panoramic sunroof equipped version of Syros come priced between ₹10.74 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Arguably the most popular SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta gets panoramic sunroof in its EX (O), S (O), S (O) Knight, SX, SX Tech, SX Premium, SX (O), King, and King Knight variants, which come priced between ₹12.52 lakh and ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched recently, the ZXi (O) and ZXi + (O) trims of Maruti Suzuki Victoris get the panoramic sunroof. These variants come priced between ₹14.08 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most recent cars to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market, the new generation Tata Sierra gets a large panoramic sunroof. Available in its Pure +, Adventure, Adventure +, Accomplished, and Accomplished + variants, the Tata Sierra's panoramic sunroof equipped versions come priced from ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.