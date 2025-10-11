Top 7 winter car care tips: How to keep your car in top-notch condition during cold spell

While you are in a festive mood, keep in mind that winter is coming. The cold spell during winter can be brutal in certain parts of India. Harsh weather conditions can take a toll on your car. Whether it is the monsoon, summer or winter season, your car needs good care to ensure it stays in top-notch condition. While humans take precautions to save themselves from the brunt of winter, care and maintenance for cars, too, is required to keep these machines in optimum running conditions during the cold months. Proper winter car care and maintenance are essential to increase the lifespan of the vehicle. Following some simple yet highly important steps can potentially reduce the cost of expensive maintenance or repairs. Here are the top seven tips that you must follow to make sure your car remains in good condition during winter.

Check all lights During the winter season, the sun sets early. This means there is less daylight compared to summer and even the monsoon. Therefore, the lights of the car are required to work at their optimum level. The lights include headlamps, fog lights, taillights and turn indicators. Make sure to inspect all the lights of the car. If you find any fault, get those checked by a mechanic and replace them if needed.

Check the battery Any battery finds it more challenging to operate in cold weather than in hot weather. A weak battery may operate anyhow in warm weather, but it is likely to die during cold weather conditions. The battery is one of the most important components of any car, as the ignition system and electrical systems need it to be functional. Hence, make sure the battery is in working condition. If it needs to be replaced, make sure you do so immediately.

Check and refill essential fluids Any car contains various types of essential fluids, which include the engine oil, coolant, brake oil, transmission oil, wiper fluid, etc. Check if the fluids are topped up to the required level. Also, for the engine oil, it is suggested to use a lighter engine oil, which is suitable for the cold weather conditions. For this, you can go through the owner's manual provided by the manufacturer to see the recommended temperature ranges. Get and fill the proper engine oil and coolant to make sure the car is winter-ready.

Inspect windshield for cracks A car’s windscreen or windshield is an integral part of the vehicle, which helps avoid wind, rain, fog or snow from entering the cabin. Make sure you thoroughly check the windshield to identify any cracks or seepage of water. Fix those or replace the windshield as required.

Inspect defroster and climate control The defroster keeps a car's windows from getting icy or foggy during cold weather conditions, while the climate control system works to keep the occupants inside the cabin warm when the outside temperature is low. Ensure both these systems are working in optimum condition. If not, then make the suitable repairs or replacements if required.

Check tyre pressure and tread depth Tyres are the first contact point between a vehicle and the road surface. Yet the tyres are the most neglected parts of any car. They need regular maintenance, especially during the winter season. Ensure to inspect the tyres' air pressure and keep them to the prescribed limits. Also, check the tyres' tread depth for wear and tear, and replace them if necessary.