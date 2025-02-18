Safety has become a paramount concern for Indian automotive consumers, prompting manufacturers to enhance the structural integrity of their vehicles while incorporating a host of advanced safety features. One of the most notable measures in this direction is the inclusion of airbags. While the Indian government has mandated a minimum of two airbags, carmakers are now equipping their models with six airbags as standard, even in budget-friendly segments.

A growing number of manufacturers are introducing six airbags across multiple models, including entry-level vehicles. As per a report from HT Auto, here is a selection of cars priced under ₹10 lakh that now offer six airbags as a standard safety feature:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio has emerged as the most affordable car in India to come with six airbags as standard. Priced from ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the Celerio also boasts additional safety features, including three-point seatbelts for all occupants, front seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters, seatbelt reminders, reverse parking sensors, hill-hold assist, and an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) for better control on slippery roads.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite, recently updated with a facelift, is currently India’s most affordable compact SUV, with a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level ‘Visa’ variant comes equipped with six airbags, along with other safety features such as a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine delivering 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Exter

Another compact SUV in this category is the Hyundai Exter, with its base ‘EX’ variant priced at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter features a range of safety additions, including a dashcam, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD, and more. Its 1.2-litre engine produces 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers six airbags as standard across all its variants. This hatchback, with a starting price of ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), is powered by a 1.2-litre engine producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It is available with both a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Other notable safety features include an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), a tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seatbelts, and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera.