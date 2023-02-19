Top affordable CNG cars in India under 10 lakh

With the rise of petrol prices in India, CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the country in the past few years. This is primarily because CNG is more affordable than petrol. Moreover, people are also considering alternative fuels such as electric powertrains or CNG. Importantly, as of now, the EVs are not the first choice for most people because of range anxiety and lacking charging facilities. This is where the CNG-powered vehicles enter the picture. The CNG coverage is increasing rapidly and even if the car runs out of CNG, the car can still run on regular petrol.

Here are the top CNG cars that you can consider to buy under ₹10 lakh:

Maruti Suzuki Swift - Starting price: ₹ 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti’s Swift captures a huge market segment in the CNG-powered hatchbacks. The CNG variant of the car is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual jet engine which churns out 89 Ps of max power and 113Nm of torque. The automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 39.90 km/kg. The hatchback is offered only with a manual gearbox and two variants, VXi and ZXi.

Tata Tiago iCNG - Starting price: ₹ 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable CNG vehicle from the automaker. This hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine that is capable of churning out 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 73 Ps and the torque output is 95 Nm. Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.49 km/kg. The car comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox and is offered in four variants so the buyers could choose from a whole lot of variants. The prices of the Tiago start at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Starting price: ₹ 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Grand i10 Nios is popular in India for being packed with features. This hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that churns out 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission and is offered in three variants, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The price of Sportz is ₹7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Asta variant is priced at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura CNG - Starting price: ₹ 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

A compact CNG sedan that is also quite popular in India is Hyundai Aura. The hatchback is powered by the same engine that is doing duty on the Grand i10 Nios. It produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. Hyundai Aura CNG comes in two variants. The S is priced at ₹6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the SX costs ₹8.57 lakh (ex-showroom).