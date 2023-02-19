Top affordable CNG cars in India under 10 lakh

With the rise of petrol prices in India, CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the country in the past few years. This is primarily because CNG is more affordable than petrol. Moreover, people are also considering alternative fuels such as electric powertrains or CNG. Importantly, as of now, the EVs are not the first choice for most people because of range anxiety and lacking charging facilities. This is where the CNG-powered vehicles enter the picture. The CNG coverage is increasing rapidly and even if the car runs out of CNG, the car can still run on regular petrol.

