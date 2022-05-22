There are several new car launches planned for next month. Some of it has been announced already and the price announcement is pending while others may come as facelift models. Cars from Volkswagen, Maruti, Kia, Mahindra and Hyundai are scheduled for June 2022. Majorly, these will be ICE cars except Kia’s first electric car, EV6.

The announcements were almost certain while few are expected (dates only) because they have not been revealed officially by the brand. Here are some the cars launching in June 2022:

Kia EV6

Kia India has today announced its entry into the Indian EV market with EV6. The first BEV from Kia, the EV6, is globally acclaimed for its design, quality, and features and was first unveiled globally in March 2021. The brand will only bring limited units of the car and bookings of the vehicle will commence on 26 May 2022, followed by its launch next month.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the brand, under the India 2.0 project, which will be launched in the Indian market on June 9, 2022. The car is offered in the 1.5L TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and 1.0L TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop and mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

The Virtus sedan offers 40+ active and passive safety features, including up to 6 airbags, a reverse camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX among other features.

Hyundai Venue 2022

The facelift may launch in June with new cosmetic changes. The SUV comes ahead of the facelift Creta which is expected later this year. The Venue facelift may get inspiration from Tucson with changes in front grille, alloy wheels and revamped bumpers. The powertrain will remain unchanged in 2022 Venue. The N-Line variant will also be added but on a later date.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki may arrive next month with changes. Company is expected to enhance the safety features of the car with six airbags, TPM and hill-hold assist. The parking assistance can be upgraded with 360 degree view camera. The 2022 Brezza may get the K-series 1.5 litre petrol engine with six-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmissions.

Citroen C3

The Stellantis Group is expected to launch the Citroen C3 in June. The crossover car is said to resemble the Citroen C5 Aircross. The Citroen C3 may get unique design elements to make it look attractive. The compact SUV is expected to use 1.2 litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The anticipated SUV launched on June 27. Named as Scorpio N, this new line of SUV will come in diesel and petrol engines and all-wheel drive option. Mahindra Scorpio-N will come in both manual and automatic trims. Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV boasts of premium interiors and comes loaded with a host of advanced modern features and latest technology, says Mahindra.