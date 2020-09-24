MG Gloster will generate maximum power 218PS@4000rpm and maximum torque 480Nm@1500-2400rpm

The features include Adaptive Cruise Control (acc), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW),Automatic Emergency Braking(AEB), Blind Spot Detection(BSD) and Lane Departure Warning(LDW).

Design of Gloster

The roof of the MG Gloster has been given a floating design whereas the grille will come in octagon design. The tail lamp is inspired by unique racetrack pattern.

Features of Gloster

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Adaptive Cruise Control, also known as ACC is an advanced version of cruise control, particularly helpful for long drives as it senses the road ahead and enables the vehicle to control its acceleration and braking to achieve desired speed but also maintain safe distance from cars ahead. It can also come in handy while waiting at the red light and rush hour commuting. It is a full range cruise control that simply put, can just automatically follow the car in front of you as it can speed up to 150kmph and can slow down even to zero to achieve pace set by the driver while keeping a safe distance from the car in front of you as per the safe interval set by the driver.

AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST (APA)

This system is a parking assist system for assisting in typical parallel and vertical parking. Once turned on, the ultrasonic sensor searches and judges the parking space. Once sufﬁcient parking space is detected, the vehicle will assist you in parking by controlling the steering movement automatically and telling the driver when to apply reverse and drive gear and apply brake. This technology helps to solve common parking problems in densely populated urban areas. Automatic parking technology can park the car in smaller spaces. This makes it easier for car owners to ﬁnd parking spaces, while taking up less space.

View Full Image Backside view of MG Gloster

FORWARD COLLISION WARNING (FCW)

For the odd time or two when your gaze may falter from the road, it can have grave repercussions. However, the Forward Collision Warning, alerts the driver with both visual and acoustic signals when a potential collision is detected with a four-wheeler, two-wheeler or a pedestrian. The system is designed to alert and bring back the driver’s attention and reduce the probability of a collision

AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING (AEB)

In case, the driver takes no or insufﬁcient action on the FCW alert and warning for potential collision with a four wheeler, the Automatic Emergency Braking will get activated and apply brakes on your behalf to further prevent or reduce the severity of the possible collision.

BLIND SPOT DETECTION (BSD)

Sometimes, even after adhering to all rules of the road and maintaining road decorum, mishaps happen on the account of things out of your control. Blind spot detection systems use sensors to provide drivers with important information that is otherwise difﬁcult or impossible to obtain. This feature detects and alerts the driver of any sudden movements in his/her blind spot – be it over-taking vehicles or side-lane straﬁng by motorcyclists.

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING (LDW)

Lane Departure Warning uses a camera to detect lane markings ahead and monitors the vehicle’s position in its lane. When the function detects that the vehicle is unintentionally, without signalling about to move out of its designated lane, it warns the driver by means of visual and acoustic signals.

Comes in 6 & 7-seater option

The MG Gloster will come in- 2+2+2 conﬁguration with second row captain seats or 2+3+2 conﬁguration.

Colour options

The MG Gloster will come in four colour variants and they are Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash, Warm White.

MG Motor India President and CEO Rajeev Chaba said the Gloster has the first level of autonomous driving, Level-1, with Level-5 being a fully autonomous vehicle.

"This is the beginning of MG's journey in autonomous vehicles... We are beginning a new chapter in India's auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. There are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS technology," he said in a statement.

The company also opened pre-bookings for the vehicle, which will be launched in the market in October when its full prices will also be announced. Customers can pre-book with down payment of ₹1 lakh at the company's dealerships or online, MG Motor India said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via