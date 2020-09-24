Adaptive Cruise Control, also known as ACC is an advanced version of cruise control, particularly helpful for long drives as it senses the road ahead and enables the vehicle to control its acceleration and braking to achieve desired speed but also maintain safe distance from cars ahead. It can also come in handy while waiting at the red light and rush hour commuting. It is a full range cruise control that simply put, can just automatically follow the car in front of you as it can speed up to 150kmph and can slow down even to zero to achieve pace set by the driver while keeping a safe distance from the car in front of you as per the safe interval set by the driver.