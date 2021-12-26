Top five most searched SUVs on Google in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The auto industry battled the year 2021 due to semiconductor shortages resulting in poor sales. Despite that SUV emerged as the most popular segment for car buyers, and not only in the new car buyers but also among the pre-owned customers. SUV buyers searched for the brands like Kia, Mahindra, and Tata in 2021. The post covid-19 economic slowdown did impact the car buying but still among the numbers are the sports utility vehicles. The New Year 2022 will bring more cheer to the already famous segment.

SUV lovers did Google search some of the top selling models available in the country. Google told us about the five most sought after SUVs in 2021 in India that got most number of clicks.

Kia Seltos

The South Korean car company SUV, Kia Seltos, dominated the Google search in 2021 with an average 8 lakh and 20 thousands searches monthly. Kia Seltos was the company's first product in the Indian market which was launched in 2019 and now it has a total of four models currently selling in the country. The Kia Seltos comes in three engines - a 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine. The Kia Seltos sells at a starting price of ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is the second most searched SUV with over 6.7 lakh average monthly searches on Google this year. Mahindra Thar SUV features two engine options, a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine and the second option is another 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine. Mahindra Thar starts at ₹12.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The 4x4 drive strain comes in both variants.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon featured on the third spot in the Google search for the SUVs in 2021. The compact SUV bets on its five stars rating by the Global NCAP for its safety features. The SUV comes with two engine options, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and another 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Both engines can be paired with a standard 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Tata Nexon is available at a starting price of ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

Sonet is the second Kia product on the list of top five most-searched SUVs on Google in 2021, with over 6.7 lakh average monthly searches. The facelift model went on sale alongside the Seltos compact SUV earlier this year. The company offers the subcompact SUV in three powertrain choices - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Kia Sonet is priced at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch

Tata Punch got over 6.7 lakh average monthly hits on Google in 2021, the micro SUV was the fifth most-searched SUV. Tata Punch garnered more bookings than any other Tata car. Tata Punch comes in a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit. Tata Punch is available at ₹5.48 lakh (ex-showroom).