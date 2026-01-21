Top safety features that helped Tata Punch secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift that was launched just a few days back in India has scored a five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test, to become the latest model to score a perfect safety rating. The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has secured five-star ratings for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Interestingly, this was no surprise for us, considering the pre-facelift version of the micro SUV scored five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test.

If you are a person who is keen to get a safe car, and planning to buy a car soon, and Tata Punch is in your shortlist, here are the top safety features that have helped the automaker to score the five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Tata Punch: Bharat NCAP safety rating decoded

Advertisement

Tata Punch: Bharat NCAP safety rating decoded Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Child Occupant Protection (COP) Total score: 30.58 / 32 Total score: 45 / 49 Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.71 / 16 Side moveable deformable barrier test: 15.87 / 16 Dynamic score: 24 / 24 CRS installation score: 12 / 12 Vehicle assessment score: 9 / 13

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has scored 30.58 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) segment. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV has scored 14.71 points out of 16, while in the side moveable deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 15.87 points out of 16.

In the Child Occupant Protection (COP) segment, the new Punch has scored 45 out of 49 points. The SUV has bagged dynamic score of 24 out of 24 points, 12 out of 12 points for CRS installation score, while it also pocketed vehicle assessment score of 9 out of 13 points.

Tata Punch: Top 5 safety features Price between ₹5.59 lakh and ₹10,54 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes with a plethora of safety features onboard. Here is a quick look at the five key safety features available on new Tata Punch.

Advertisement

Tata Punch: Six airbags The new Tata Punch comes packing six airbags as a standard safety feature. These safety features include dual front airbags, side airbags for front occupants, and curtain airbags. These six airbags promise all-round safety for the occupants of Tata Punch.

Tata Punch: 360-degree surround view camera The Tata Punch comes with a 360-degree SVS HD camera with blind view monitor. This commands a 360-degree view of the surroundings of the car. This features enables the driver to maneuver the SUV more efficiently in congested traffic conditions as well as park it in tight spaces without much hassle.

Tata Punch: High strength body shell Tata Punch has a high-strength body shell, which is rigid and capable of absorbing the impact energy to keep the occupants safe inside the cabin. A high-strength body shell improves car safety by creating a rigid safety cage for passengers that prevents cabin deformation during a crash, while simultaneously allowing other areas of the car's body to absorb the impact energy. This high-strength body shell plays the most important role in defining the safety rating of a vehicle.

Advertisement

Tata Punch: Hill descent control Tata Punch comes with hill descent control, help the driver to navigate steep descents and downhill stretches with controlled confidence, as this technology helps the driver to have better command over the car.