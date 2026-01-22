Top safety features that helped VinFast VF6 secure a 5-star BNCAP safety rating

The VinFast VF6 mid-size electric SUV that has secured a five-star safety rating for both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests is the latest entrant in the list of safest cars tested by the BNCAP. The electric SUV that was launched in India in 2025 has secured 27.13 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 44.41 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection segment.

However, a deep dive into the test report from the crash test performed on the VinFast VF6 reveals that the protection level on offer for the driver's chest area in the event of a frontal collision is rated as poor.

VinFast VF6: Bharat NCAP safety rating decoded

VinFast VF6: Bharat NCAP crash test rating Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Child Occupant Protection (COP) Total score 27.13 / 32 points Total score: 44.41 / 49 points Frontal offset deformable barrier test Side movable deformable barrier test Dynamic score CRS installation score Vehicle assessment score 11.13 / 16 points 16 / 16 points 22.41 / 24 points 12 / 12 points 10 / 13 points

The VinFast VF6 electric SUV has scored 27.13 out of 32 points in the AOP segment. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the EV scored 11.13 points out of 16, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 16 out of 16 points.

In the COP segment, the total score earned by the SUV was 44.41 out of 49 points. It scored dynamic score of 22.41 out of 24 points, while CRS installation score was 12 out of 12 points. The VinFast VF6 SUV secured a vehicle assessment score of 10 out of 13 points.

VinFast VF6: Key safety features

VinFast VF6: Key safety features 7 airbags including driver knee airbag

3-point seatbelts for all

Seatbelt reminder for all

360-degree HD surround view camera

Front parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

Level-2 ADAS suite

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ISOFIX anchors for rear outboard seats

AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms