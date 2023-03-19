Top SUVs in India with maximum boot space: A list

Hyundai Creta

Having a boot space of 433 litres, Hyundai Creta is among the top 10 cars sold in India in the month of February. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the SUV in February, compared to 15,037 units in January. However, the sales figures are higher than the 9,616 units sold in February last year. The auto manufacturer recently unveiled Creta N Line Night Edition, a sportier version of the compact SUV specifically for the Brazilian market.