Top SUVs in India with maximum boot space: A list

Top SUVs in India with maximum boot space: A list2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- MG Hector boasts of a boot space of 587 litres, while Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer 433 litres boot space.
Is boot space among your major priorities while buying a new car? If yes, then we have curated a list of top SUVs selling in India that offer higher boot space. Take a look
Having a boot space of 433 litres, Hyundai Creta is among the top 10 cars sold in India in the month of February. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the SUV in February, compared to 15,037 units in January. However, the sales figures are higher than the 9,616 units sold in February last year. The auto manufacturer recently unveiled Creta N Line Night Edition, a sportier version of the compact SUV specifically for the Brazilian market.
Boot space in MG Hector is 587 litres. The company recently launched the SUV’s next-generation model in January this year. The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. It comes with a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Major change coming with the 2023 model of MG Hector is the Level 2 ADAS. The suite offers features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high-beam assist.
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos has a boot space of 433 litres. The SUV is offered in three powertrain options – 1.5L petrol motor (115 PS & 144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS & 242 Nm), and a 1.5L diesel engine. Price of the Kia Seltos SUV starts at ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the 2023 model of Kia Seltos was launched with the price starting at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier is a spacious and well-constructed SUV that offers a smooth automatic transmission. It offers a boot space of 425 litres. The SUV comes powered by a 2.0L diesel engine that can deliver 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque.
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger has a boot space of 405 litres. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh and is powered by 1.0L naturally aspirated 72 PS and 96 Nm petrol and 1.0L turbocharged 100 PS & 160 Nm petrol unit. It comes with auto climate cool features along with push engine start-stop button, 8inch infotainment screen and more.
