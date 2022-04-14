Safety is paramount and it should be because life is precious. While buying cars, the safety features remains a top priority for the users, and that is why crash rating becomes important. The Global NCAP tests cars on various parameters and assigns a rating out of 5 stars. The more the stars, better the safety of the cars. Majorly it analyses on adult and child safety.

As OEMs launches new cars, the Global NCAP tests them and thus certifies the safety ratings to them by doing crash test. People aware of the fact do see the ratings before buying any car.

Recently, Global NCAP released a list of the safest cars in India currently and with no surprises Tata Motors cars dominate the list followed by Mahindra.

Here are the top ten safest cars in India now:

1: Mahindra XUV700 SUV

The Mahindra XUV700 got the 5-star crash test rating for adult safety. Also, it has received a 4-star crash test rating for child occupant safety. It comes with seven airbags for the safety.

2: Tata Punch

The sub-compact SUV secured 5- star and 4-star crash test ratings for adult safety and child safety ratings, respectively. Tata Punch got 16.45 points for adult occupant safety and 40.89 points for child occupant safety.

3: Mahindra XUV300

Another Mahindra’s SUV with 5-star crash test rating for adult safety and 4-star for the child. Mahindra XUV300 got 16.42 points out of a total of 17 for adult safety and 37.44 points out of 49 points for child occupant safety.

4: Tata Altroz

The hatchback got 5-star for adult safety and 3-star on the child safety parameters. Tata Altroz got 16.13 points for adult safety and 29 points for child safety.

5: Tata Nexon

The SUV also got the similar ratings to Altroz, 5-star for adult and 3-star for child safety. It scored 16.13 points out of 17 on adult safety and 29 out of 49 for the child safety.

6: Mahindra Thar

The favourite SUV among Indians, Mahindra Thar, received 4-star rating for both adult and child safety. The Thar comes with two airbags as standard.

7: Honda City

The Japanese sedan also got the similar ratings as Thar as tested on the fourth generation with two front airbags. Honda City currently offers six airbags among other safety features.

8: Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor scored four star rating for adult occupants while the child safety is also rated to four stars. Tata Tigor EV was the first ever electric car tested by Global NCAP. It too gets dual airbags and other features for safety.

9: Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser received 4 star for adult and three for child safety. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with 2 frontal airbags and ABS.

10: Tata Tigor/Tiago

Both the Tata models received 4 star for adult and three for child safety. They were tested with 2 frontal airbags.