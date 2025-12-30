Top two-wheeler makers force rethink on antilock braking system mandate ahead of Jan 1 deadline

NEW DELHI : A proposed Indian government mandate that all two-wheelers come installed with anti-lock braking systems, or ABS, from 1 January hangs in balance with no clarity less than 48 hours before the said deadline. The country's largest two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda and TVS, had strongly pushed against the proposal citing supply constraints, cost concerns, and a lack of global precedent as reasons for a phased rollout instead.