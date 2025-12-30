Top two-wheeler makers force rethink on antilock braking system mandate ahead of Jan 1 deadline

NEW DELHI : A proposed Indian government mandate that all two-wheelers come installed with anti-lock braking systems, or ABS, from 1 January hangs in balance with no clarity less than 48 hours before the said deadline. The country's largest two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda and TVS, had strongly pushed against the proposal citing supply constraints, cost concerns, and a lack of global precedent as reasons for a phased rollout instead.
According to two executives aware of the discussions with the government, the Centre is still weighing its options.
“No large-scale orders for ABS and helmets have been issued yet. Notification of the norms would have come earlier if the government intended to implement this from 1 January,” one of the executives said.
The ministry of road transport and highways did not respond to a request for comment on its decision.
The pushback comes even as two-wheelers dominate India’s roads, with the mass-market segment—accounting for over three-fourth of total automobile sales—likely to face higher costs and operational complexity under a blanket ABS mandate. Two-wheelers with engine capacity more than 125cc are already covered by the ABS mandate.
“During meetings with the Ministry is Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it was highlighted that there is no clear evidence that introduction of ABS for all two-wheelers will lead to fewer road accidents. Moreover, there isn’t any global equivalent to such a sweeping norm,” the executive added.
Discussions with the government are taking place through premier automobile lobby group Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
Both executives said companies are now awaiting clarity as the government has been forced to reconsider its stance.
Queries sent to Siam, Hero, Honda, TVS and Bajaj remained unanswered.
What’s required today
Currently, combined braking systems (CBS) are mandatory for two-wheelers below 125cc, while ABS is required for bikes above that threshold. In FY25, about 84% of India’s 19 million-unit two-wheeler market comprised vehicles below 125cc.
In June, the government proposed mandating ABS for all two-wheelers and requiring dealers to provide two helmets with every vehicle purchase from 1 January 2026. However, industry representatives cautioned that meeting the timeline would be difficult due to limited supplier capacity.
Manufacturers pitched for a phased rollout instead of a hard deadline. ABS suppliers in India include Bosch India, Continental and Endurance Technologies.
Industry pushback
Automakers also argued that clearer evidence was needed to establish that universal ABS installation would materially reduce accidents before positioning it as a blanket solution. As an alternative, companies suggested the use of more advanced CBS systems in lower-capacity vehicles.
According to one executive, the government was initially unwilling to delay the norms given its focus on improving road safety. However, industry arguments around supply readiness and lack of global precedent appear to have softened that stance, with officials still finalizing the rules.
Subhabrata Sengupta, partner at Avalon Consulting, said the norms could be delayed by a few months, adding that the tight deadline may nonetheless have nudged companies into preparing faster.
“Best case is a firm deadline and consensus deployment, but when industry is not very keen, probably some ad-hocism is needed,” Sengupta said.
ABS helps prevent wheel lock and skidding during sudden braking, particularly on slippery surfaces.
Sengupta noted that while advanced CBS works well in most scenarios, ABS remains superior in extreme conditions. “Probably in 90% cases it is ok, but the remaining 10%—rain, for instance—is important,” he said.
Another industry executive said there is no data to prove that installing ABS reduces accidents.
"During consultations, it was not proved that ABS reduces accidents. There is no data set which was presented. Also, wearing helmets is barely enforced in the country. In most road accidents, the cause of the accident is determined broadly by law enforcement -- rash driving, in a lot of cases. So it is difficult to say that ABS is what would reduce accidents," the executive said.
Behind closed doors
Last month, top two-wheeler manufacturers met Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari to raise concerns over the mandate and seek alternatives. While the government has not formally announced a delay, automakers say they expect more time to comply.
“We are in talks with the government. And I think shortly, we should come to a very positive conclusion, which will be far more effective technological intervention,” Hero MotoCorp acting chief executive Vikram Kasbekar said on 14 November during a July–September quarter interaction.
Others echoed similar concerns publicly.
“It will be difficult to manage the capacity because that doesn’t obviously exist. This includes all scooters, all 100cc, all 125cc bikes, which is a huge component,” Bajaj Auto executive director Rakesh Sharma said on a 7 November earnings call, adding that phased execution would be necessary.
Honda Motorcycle has also flagged supply-side risks. Sales director Yogesh Mathur told Mint in July that local ABS availability remains limited, potentially forcing manufacturers to rely on imports.
“Cost is definitely there as an impact. But more important is whether we are really prepared from the supply side point of view,” Mathur said.