Top upcoming cars in India: Here’s what to expect

The year of 2022 witnessed several launches from the automobile giants. Interestingly, automobile companies have big plans for this year as well. Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Citroen India, Maruti Suzuki India and more brands have new facelift models in their pipeline. Here are top cars expected to arrive here in coming weeks:

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reintroduced its Innova Crysta diesel. Earlier, the SUV was available with the 2.7-litre petrol engine. Now, it will come with the 2.4-litre diesel engine as well. Moreover, the SUV is also expected to get a revamped front bumper, new grille and updated fog lights.

Citroen eC3

The all-electric Citroen eC3 hatchback is likely to arrive in India soon. The French automaker plans to export the car and increase its sales. This EV packs a 29.2kWh battery which has an ARAI-certified range of 320km. The motor churns out 57hp and 143Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG would be the new CNG-powered vehicle in India with an automatic gearbox after it is launched. The SUV is likely to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15C DuelJet engine and churns out 100hp and 136Nm in petrol. Whereas, it produces 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode.

Lexus RX

Lexus revealed its fifth-generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The company is expected to launch this car soon. It will arrive in two trims - RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. Interested buyers will get a choice between 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.4-litre turbo petrol, while both will be assisted by a hybrid.

Tata Harrier, Safari update

Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated Harrier and Safari next month. The automaker is adding features like ADAS, all-new infotainment system, new 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. Notably, both the SUVs will now come with RDE-compliant and cost ₹1 lakh more than the ongoing models.

Honda City facelift

The 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to get certain cosmetic updates. It is likely to get new alloy design and a fresh front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the interior section can also get a few changes. The new Honda City might get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.

Speaking of powertrain, the 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to have the same 1.5-litre petrol motor which can churn out 121 bhp. The Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options will also be taken ahead with the same capabilities. However, the carmaker will bid adieu to its 1.5-litre diesel motor due to the Real Driving Emission or RDE norms.