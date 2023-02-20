Top upcoming cars in India: Here’s what to expect
- Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Citroen India, Maruti Suzuki India and more brands have new facelift models in their pipeline. Here are top cars expected to arrive here in coming weeks.
The year of 2022 witnessed several launches from the automobile giants. Interestingly, automobile companies have big plans for this year as well. Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Citroen India, Maruti Suzuki India and more brands have new facelift models in their pipeline. Here are top cars expected to arrive here in coming weeks:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×