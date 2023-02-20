Top upcoming cars in India: Here’s what to expect

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG would be the new CNG-powered vehicle in India with an automatic gearbox after it is launched. The SUV is likely to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15C DuelJet engine and churns out 100hp and 136Nm in petrol. Whereas, it produces 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode.