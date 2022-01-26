Tork Motors launches Kratos electric motorcycle. Know features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra-based Tork Motors has introduced an electric motorcycle in India. Known as Tork Kratos, the new electric motorcycle has been launched in two trims. The standard model Tork Kratos is tagged at ₹1.08 lakh and the higher variant Kratos R sells at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Bookings are already open for the Tork Kratos and can be done at a minimal amount of ₹999 on the company's webiste. Deliveries will start from April this year.

The standard Kratos model gets a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge.

The higher variant of Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more. The Kratos R also comes in four colours - White, Blue, Red and Black.

The electric motorcycle also comes with multi-drive modes, reverse mode, front storage box, battery indicator, safe home feature, crash alert and an anti-theft system. It gets all-LED lighting, LED DRLs, hazard lights and guide me home lights. It also receives Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.