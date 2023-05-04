Total vehicle retail sales in April decline, two wheeler sales still down by 19% as compared to pre-covid levels: FADA2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Sales of two-wheeler and passenger vehicles declined by 7% and 1% last month compared to April 2022, respectively. However, sales of the three-wheelers witnessed a healthy year-on-year growth of 57%.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Vehicle Retail Data for April 2023. As per the data, the financial year 2023-24 kicked off with a modest vehicle retail performance in April, seeing a decline of 4% in total vehicle retails.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×