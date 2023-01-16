Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Toyota aims to produce up to 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

Toyota aims to produce up to 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

1 min read . 06:44 PM ISTRIVER DAVIS, The Wall Street Journal
Photo: Mint

  • The company said improving supply chains for car parts contributed to the higher forecast

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that it could make up to about 10.6 million vehicles in 2023, a figure that, if achieved, would easily beat its 2019 production record of 9.1 million units.

Improving supply chains for car parts contributed to the higher forecast, according to Toyota. In 2022, Toyota and Lexus produced 8.3 million vehicles through November.

Toyota warned that it could fall short of its 10.6 million-vehicle production forecast by as much as about 10% if semiconductor shortages fail to continue to improve in 2023, said Kazunari Kumakura, Toyota’s head of purchasing.

“At this point forecasts are still difficult to make," Mr. Kumakura said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

