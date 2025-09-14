Toyota announces Navratri offers of up to ₹1 lakh alongside GST benefits. Know more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a special festive offer for its customers ahead of Navratri. The festive offer has been introduced alongside the benefits the car manufacturer introduced on the back of the GST rate cut. However, this festive offer, christened as ‘Buy Now and Pay in 2026’, is exclusively available in the western region of the country covering the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. The festive offer is valid till September 30.

Toyota festive offer: What's in it? The festive offer from Toyota announced ahead of Navratri comes with combined benefits of up to ₹1 lakh across models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza, and the Taisor. The automaker has stated that customers of these models can avail a three-month EMI holiday, paying only ₹99 per month, until December 2025. Under this scheme, the regular EMIs will begin in January 2026.

There are some additional benefits, which include five complimentary service sessions, a five-year extended warranty, corporate and exchange bonuses, and exclusive offers for defence personnel.

The festive season offer combines GST relief with festive finance options. While the GST rate reduction under the revised tax structure is set to take effect from September 22, Toyota is expecting to register a surge in demand and sales of its passenger vehicles during the festive season with increased affordability.

