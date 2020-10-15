Toyota announces new offer for salaried employees

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has come up with a new offer that takes advantage of the recently announced Government cash package scheme. The company will provide this new offer for salaried customers, of both government as well as private organisations. Toyota will provide easy buying & finance options, and customers opting for this scheme will also be able to avail Toyota’s 3-Month EMI Holiday offer.

In accordance with the newly announced Government scheme, employees will be able to claim cash reimbursement equivalent of LTC/LTA comprising Leave encashment & LTA/LTC fare. Income tax exemption available to LTC/LTA will also be allowed by spending a higher amount on goods & services attracting a GST of 12% & above.

Salaried customers can combine the special Toyota festive offers with the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase. In case of Govt employees, the Special Festival Advance that has been announced by the Govt., will help avail interest-free advance of ₹10,000. Under Toyota’s offer customers can use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles which includes the new Toyota Urban Cruiser & other B-segment models like Toyota Glanza & Toyota Yaris.

Besides the exclusive offer, customers can also gain from various ‘EMI options’ through various finance partners. The flexible EMI option also comes with benefits like low rate of interest and extended loan tenure of seven years (subject to necessary conditions).

Commenting on the special initiative, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, “The festive season is the time when many customers make big purchase decisions such as buying a new car. It is also the time they look for schemes that give them flexibility and ease of payment besides special offers that provide a price advantage. At Toyota, we always look for ways to enable that big purchase decision with attractive offers for different segments of buyers. Current times, call for safer travel options and this special offer is one such measure exclusively curated to cater to the mobility needs of our salaried customers, so that they can fulfil their aspiration of owning a Toyota. The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including our most recent launch- the Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s youngest urban SUV. This unique initiative by the Government will provide a good opportunity for interested buyers to look at a safe and trendy way of travelling. With this new offer from our side, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Toyota family."

“We also take this opportunity to thank & appreciate the Government of India for the initiatives taken which will further push consumption as well as foster positive sentiments in the market," he concluded.

