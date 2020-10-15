Toyota announces new offer for salaried employees

Commenting on the special initiative, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, “The festive season is the time when many customers make big purchase decisions such as buying a new car. It is also the time they look for schemes that give them flexibility and ease of payment besides special offers that provide a price advantage. At Toyota, we always look for ways to enable that big purchase decision with attractive offers for different segments of buyers. Current times, call for safer travel options and this special offer is one such measure exclusively curated to cater to the mobility needs of our salaried customers, so that they can fulfil their aspiration of owning a Toyota. The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including our most recent launch- the Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s youngest urban SUV. This unique initiative by the Government will provide a good opportunity for interested buyers to look at a safe and trendy way of travelling. With this new offer from our side, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Toyota family."