Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, announced the price of Hilux at ₹33,99,000 (ex-showroom price for 4x4 MT Standard). Launched on January 20, Hilux is a lifestyle utility vehicle for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains, and everyday city use. Hilux’s MUV comes with a 2.8 litre four cylinder turbo-diesel engine and available in an option of 6- speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

Unfortunately, the Japanese auto major suspended bookings for Hilux MUV in February due to semiconductor shortages and still stands suspended for new bookings in India.

The other two variants; 4x4 MT High has been priced at ₹35.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and the AT High comes at ₹36.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Globally, the Hilux sales has surpassed 20 million units winning hearts of millions from over 180 countries. Through more than five decades and eight generations, the Toyota Hilux created extraordinary experiences and an unbreakable bond with those who desire awesomeness during their everyday drives, whether they are on business or with their families.

Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand."

