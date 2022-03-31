Toyota announces prices of Hilux MUV in India, new bookings still suspended

Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand."