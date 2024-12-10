Toyota is set to introduce the ninth-generation Camry to the Indian market, with the premium sedan scheduled for launch on December 11, reported HT Auto. The Japanese automaker recently unveiled a teaser, offering a glimpse of the vehicle’s refined headlamp and tail lamp designs.

The Camry, which has been available in India for over a decade, will be imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. The current generation, priced at ₹46.17 lakh (ex-showroom), is expected to see a slight price increase, with the upcoming model anticipated to retail around the ₹50 lakh mark, added the publication.

Stylish Redesign Reportedly, the forthcoming iteration features a bold design overhaul. The front fascia boasts a wider grille and more angular headlamps, while the rear draws inspiration from Lexus models, enhancing the car’s premium appeal. Integrated LED daytime running lights and a prominent radiator grille further elevate its aesthetics.

Inside, the Camry has been significantly upgraded. A dual-digital display, a subtly revised centre console, and an array of luxury features are among the highlights, adds the report. The sedan now includes individual climate controls for rear passengers, seat-back screens, Type-C USB ports, window curtains, and a JBL sound system. With an extended wheelbase, the interior provides ample space, ensuring a comfortable ride for all occupants.

Performance and Efficiency The ninth-generation Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 222 bhp. This power is transmitted to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. While the global model features a front-wheel-drive setup, it is unlikely this configuration will be offered in India. The current version delivers a fuel efficiency of 19 km/l, with the new model expected to achieve even better figures.