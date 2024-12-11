Toyota India has unveiled the ninth-generation Camry in the Indian market, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom), reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the premium sedan continues to arrive as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, similar to its predecessor, and bookings for the new model are now open. Positioned against the likes of the Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV, the new Camry features a fresh design, enhanced features, and advanced technology.

The globally launched ninth-generation Camry, introduced last year, is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. The model has enjoyed a presence in India for over a decade, catering to customers seeking a blend of luxury and efficiency.

Distinctive Design Updates The new Camry showcases a striking evolution in its design language. Up front, it sports a broader grille, angular headlamps, and a reimagined set of LED Daytime Running Lights. The rear design exudes a Lexus-inspired sophistication, with wraparound LED tail lamps adding to its premium appeal. On the sides, a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels further accentuates its contemporary aesthetic.

Efficient and Powerful Engine Under the bonnet, the 2025 Toyota Camry is powered by a robust 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain generates 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque, which is delivered to the front wheels through an eCVT gearbox. This ensures a smooth and efficient driving experience, perfectly balancing performance and economy.

Feature-Packed Interior Toyota has equipped the new Camry with a host of premium features to enhance the driving experience. At the heart of the cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a digital driver display of the same size. The infotainment system offers wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone integration.

Luxury additions include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless charging pad. For audiophiles, a nine-speaker premium JBL audio system promises an immersive sound experience.