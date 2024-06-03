Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda issued a formal apology on Monday following revelations of extensive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models. The automaker, based in Toyota City, Japan, announced the suspension of production for three of the affected models: the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio, and Yaris Cross, reported PTI.

Reportedly, the misconduct uncovered at Japan's leading automaker involved a range of issues, including the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests, incorrect testing procedures for airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes, and falsification of emissions tests. The irregularities also extended to models that had already been discontinued.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Toyota assured the public that the safety of vehicles already on the roads, including the popular Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury vehicles, remained unaffected.

In a press conference held in Tokyo, Toyoda bowed deeply as he expressed sincere regret for the company's actions. The Japanese government initiated an investigation into Toyota in January, uncovering these latest issues, which do not extend to the automaker's overseas production.

In a surprising turn of events, Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp also reported similar irregularities in certification testing on Monday. The company halted production of two models, the Roadster and Mazda 2, citing the use of incorrect engine control software in the tests.

Mazda, headquartered in Hiroshima, acknowledged violations in crash tests for three discontinued models but emphasized that these violations did not compromise the safety of the vehicles.

The revelations mark a significant setback for Toyota, renowned for its production finesse and corporate culture focused on quality and innovation. Shinji Miyamoto, a Toyota executive overseeing customer satisfaction, revealed that Toyota initiated its investigation following similar problems at its group companies, including Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motor Co.

Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota's founder, attributed the lapses to a rush to complete tests amid a proliferation of model varieties. He suggested that some certification rules might be excessively stringent, although he reiterated that the company did not condone the violations.

(With inputs from PTI)

