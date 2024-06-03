Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologizes amidst certification test cheating allegations, halts production of 3 models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda issued a formal apology on Monday following revelations of extensive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models. The automaker, based in Toyota City, Japan, announced the suspension of production for three of the affected models: the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio, and Yaris Cross, reported PTI.