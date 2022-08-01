Toyota clocks highest ever wholesale in a month, sells more than 19,000 units in July2 min read . 12:31 PM IST
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a growth of 50% when compared to its wholesales in the corresponding period last year.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) on Monday announced that the company sold a total of 19,693 units, the highest ever wholesales clocked by the manufacturer in a single month ever since its inception in India. The company registered a growth of 50% when compared to its wholesales in the corresponding period last year. For reference, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had sold 13,105 units in July 2021. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also registered a growth of 19% over its wholesales of 16,500 units sold in June 2022.
Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification" in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide. We are humbled by such an encouraging response and would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in the brand.
Last month also witnessed TKM’s highest ever wholesales in a single month, ever since we started operations in India. This significant milestone also reinforces the popularity our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner & the Legender enjoy. The cool new Glanza as well as the Urban Cruiser continue to gather momentum as well as very encouraging booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire too, continue to garner healthy customer orders".
In June, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported an 87 per cent rise in domestic wholesales to 16,500 units last month. The company had sold 8,801 units in June last year.
"June witnessed huge growth in terms of wholesales, thanks to the very promising booking orders that most of our models enjoy," TKM associate vice president (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
The new Glanza has received a tremendous response from customers and continues to clock very promising booking orders, he added.
"Both our self-charging hybrid electric vehicles, the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, have also received tremendous appreciation and a true testimony to that are our half yearly cumulative sales that have been the best in the last four years," Sood said.
Besides, segment leaders like Crysta and Fortuner continue to peak demand, and customer orders are on the rise, he noted.
"The Legender too, which has by now created a niche of its own in the SUV segment, continues to garner robust booking orders. Toyota is known for its SUVs worldwide and we at TKM are very excited about our upcoming foray into the popular B SUV segment in India," Sood stated
