Toyota conducting pilot for hydrogen-based fuel cell EV in India

A first of its kind project in India, it is aimed at spreading awareness about hydrogen and FCEV technology, and disseminating the benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India
New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) -- Toyota Mirai-- on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate this pilot project on Wednesday.
The project aligns with Prime Minister’s vision of achieving energy independence and as a part of Toyota’s commitment towards promoting sustainability by adopting multiple pathways to enable energy shift from fossil fuel and towards the conservation of the environment.
Green hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors, including road transport, and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.
Transportation powered by green hydrogen is going to be a key technology option of the future with significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships and trains and best suited for medium to long distances.
India is committed to a cleaner energy and low-carbon pathway for achieving accelerated economic growth and hydrogen is a key element of the energy strategy. It will play a key role in the low-carbon energy pathways.
