Toyota continues to be world's top-selling automaker, third year in a row2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, maintaining its title for the world's top-selling automaker.
Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp continues to be the world's top-selling automaker, defending its title for a third straight year. The company recently said it sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022.
