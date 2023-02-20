Toyota Corolla Cross 7-seater to launch in India? Here’s what to expect
- The Japanese automaker might bring the longer variant of the car in India as per ACI. Moroever, it is believed that the alleged upcoming Corolla Cross might get the same platform as the Innova Hycross and both the cars might come on similar assembly lines.
Toyota is working to expand its portfolio in India and develop new cars, suggests a report. The automaker is expected to introduce a seven-seater Toyota Corolla Cross in the country. It is said to rival Hyundai’s Alcazar and possibly also challenges Jeep Meridian.
