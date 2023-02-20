Toyota Corolla Cross 7-seater to launch in India? Here’s what to expect

Toyota is working to expand its portfolio in India and develop new cars, suggests a report. The automaker is expected to introduce a seven-seater Toyota Corolla Cross in the country. It is said to rival Hyundai’s Alcazar and possibly also challenges Jeep Meridian.

Those who do not know, the Toyota Corolla Cross is already present in the international market. The Japanese automaker might bring the longer variant of the car in India as per ACI. Moroever, it is believed that the alleged upcoming Corolla Cross might get the same platform as the Innova Hycross and both the cars might come on similar assembly lines.

Toyota Corolla Cross in the international market comes with a wheelbase of 2640mm. Hence, it is likely that the company can manufacture a seven seater version for India with a wheelbase of about 2800mm. The automaker can also possibly offer new features with its Corolla Cross such as an electrically operated tailgate and flat floor like the Hycross.

Moreover, the new Corolla might come with certain updates like new bumper, grille and modified headlights. Speaking of powertrain, the international model of Corolla Cross gets a 1.8-litre petrol engine. However, for India, it is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre M20A-FKS petrol and a 2.0-litre M20A-FX hybrid that are available with the Innova HyCross.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp.’s next chief executive said he wanted to accelerate development of parts and manufacturing methods optimized for electric vehicles, calling for an “EV-first mind-set" in building out Toyota‘s EV lineup.

“We need to drastically change how we do business," said Koji Sato, who is set to become chief executive in April, taking over from longtime leader Akio Toyoda.

Sato said Toyota would develop new EVs for its luxury Lexus brand by 2026 using an EV-specialized manufacturing platform—the underlying architecture on which various models can be built.

Until now, Toyota has generally relied on existing technologies to manufacture EVs. Its current EV manufacturing platform is partly repurposed from one used for gasoline-powered vehicles, and its EVs are assembled on lines that also produce other types of cars.