Toyota engages with critics of its EV push
25 Sep 2022
Auto maker has committed billions to building an electric-vehicle lineup, but some investors want the company to say and do more
Toyota Motor Corp. is addressing critics who say it is behind rivals in the race for greener cars, nearly a year after the auto maker pledged to spend billions of dollars expanding its electric-vehicle lineup.