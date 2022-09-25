Toyota engages with critics of its EV push

Mr. Toyoda has been trying to understand why some investors and environmental groups remain unconvinced about the company’s electrification strategy. He has assigned an adviser to ask influential people in the auto industry in the U.S. and Europe for their views on Toyota’s EV efforts and learn why it isn’t getting the credit other auto makers have, according to people familiar with these talks. They said the feedback is reported directly back to Mr. Toyoda.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}