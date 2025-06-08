Toyota Fortuner becomes dearer with a price hike. Here's how much the SUV costs now

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the pricing of the select variants of Fortuner. This move comes on the heels of the launch of the mild-hybrid variant of the Toyota Fortuner range, which was introduced at a starting price of ₹44.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the three-row SUV has been slapped with a price hike, with the revision going up to ₹68,000. The revised pricing for the SUV is applicable to the standard Fortuner as well as the Fortuner Legender range.

The Toyota Fortuner in the 4x2 petrol automatic guise has witnessed an upward price hike of ₹68,000. This is the largest quantum in this round of price update. Besides that, the 4x2 diesel manual, 4x2 diesel automatic, 4x4 diesel manual, GR-S, 4x4 diesel manual Legender, and the 4x4 automatic Legender have become costlier by ₹40,000.

Post this price hike, the Toyota Fortuner SUV range is now available at a price range of ₹36.05 lakh and ₹52.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with the powertrain choices of a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic unit as well. The Japanese car manufacturer offers the 4x4 drivetrain and the Legender variants only with the diesel engine.

The automaker recently introduced a 48V hybrid powertrain to the Fortuner SUV. The 48V mild-hybrid system comes in contrasts with the automaker's strong hybrid system. However, this indicates the carmaker is taking the first steps to electrify the ladder frame-underpinned vehicles. Other ladder frame-based vehicles like the Innova Crysta and Hilux are likely to get this mild-hybrid technology in the future.