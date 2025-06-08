Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the pricing of the select variants of Fortuner. This move comes on the heels of the launch of the mild-hybrid variant of the Toyota Fortuner range, which was introduced at a starting price of ₹44.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the three-row SUV has been slapped with a price hike, with the revision going up to ₹68,000. The revised pricing for the SUV is applicable to the standard Fortuner as well as the Fortuner Legender range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Toyota Fortuner in the 4x2 petrol automatic guise has witnessed an upward price hike of ₹68,000. This is the largest quantum in this round of price update. Besides that, the 4x2 diesel manual, 4x2 diesel automatic, 4x4 diesel manual, GR-S, 4x4 diesel manual Legender, and the 4x4 automatic Legender have become costlier by ₹40,000.

Post this price hike, the Toyota Fortuner SUV range is now available at a price range of ₹36.05 lakh and ₹52.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with the powertrain choices of a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic unit as well. The Japanese car manufacturer offers the 4x4 drivetrain and the Legender variants only with the diesel engine.

The automaker recently introduced a 48V hybrid powertrain to the Fortuner SUV. The 48V mild-hybrid system comes in contrasts with the automaker's strong hybrid system. However, this indicates the carmaker is taking the first steps to electrify the ladder frame-underpinned vehicles. Other ladder frame-based vehicles like the Innova Crysta and Hilux are likely to get this mild-hybrid technology in the future.