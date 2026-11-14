Toyota Fortuner Facelift spotted in Argentina? Check features, specification, what's new ahead of India launch date

Toyota is all set to launch its new Fortuner, a comprehensive facelift version rather than a full generational update. It arrives after the 9th-gen Hilux, which marked its debut earlier this year. A glimpse of the new Fortuner was reported to have been seen in Argentina during road tests.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift leaked image from Argentina Pictures from the alleged road test surfaced online.

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Expected features, specifications The new-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to have a comprehensive design and feature update. It is likely to draw several elements from the latest Hilux and Tacoma.

According to multiple reports, the upcoming SUV is expected to get sharper lighting elements, a mesh-style front grille, a redesigned front bumper and reworked air intakes, giving it a more lifted look with a front fascia and a structured bonnet.

While the side profile of the model is expected to remain mostly the same, it could get newly designed alloy wheels.

At the rear, the new updates could include revised taillamps, a connected LED light bar and a redesigned tailgate.

Inside, the new Fortuner is reported to get a redesigned steering wheel, a new instrument cluster and an updated 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is also expected to offer additional features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a revamped dashboard, premium upholstery, wireless charging, power-adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera and even a sunroof.

The company may also enhance safety features in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package.

Engine

Under the hood, the new Fortuner may retain the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine for the Indian market. It is likely to be available in the current manual and automatic transmission options.

However, with stricter emission norms coming into effect, Toyota could also consider bringing back the 2.7-litre petrol engine option. The powertrain specifications and any changes to the engine are not yet confirmed by the company.

When will new Fortuner debut in India The new Fortuner is expected to make its debut in South America soon after the next-generation Hilux is launched in the region.

In Argentina, where the SUV is sold as the SW4, the new model is expected to launch in 2027, initially in a single SRX variant. The Diamond and GR-Sport, are likely to arrive at a later stage.

For India, the launch timeline has not been confirmed. It is likely to be sometime next year.

Meanwhile, the new Fortuner is scheduled for a global rollout on December 1 in South Africa. South Africa is expected to be among the first markets to see the updated model.