Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta get costlier in India: Check new prices

Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta get costlier in India: Check new prices

Toyota Kirloskar increases up to 1.85 lakh price across models
1 min read . 12:31 PM ISTLivemint

  • Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire get costlier in India.
  • The price hike ranges from 19,000 to 1.85 lakh.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Toyota has increased the price of its vehicles across range models in India. These include Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid as well as the Vellfire. The price hike ranges from 19,000 to 1.85 lakh. Let’s take a look at the price rise across each model one by one

Toyota has increased the price of its vehicles across range models in India. These include Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid as well as the Vellfire. The price hike ranges from 19,000 to 1.85 lakh. Let’s take a look at the price rise across each model one by one

The price of the standard Toyota Fortuner 4x2 MT and AT variants has increased by 19,000. It is now priced from 32.59 lakh to 50.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Legender and GR-S variants of the Fortuner will now demand a premium of 77,000.

The price of the standard Toyota Fortuner 4x2 MT and AT variants has increased by 19,000. It is now priced from 32.59 lakh to 50.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Legender and GR-S variants of the Fortuner will now demand a premium of 77,000.

Similarly, Toyota Innova Crysta has got a price hike of 23,000 for the diesel version. The entry-level GX MT petrol variant has also become costlier by 23,000. Other petro models of Toyota Innova Crysta will cost the same. After the price hike, Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a starting price of 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end model carries a price tag of 26.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, Toyota Innova Crysta has got a price hike of 23,000 for the diesel version. The entry-level GX MT petrol variant has also become costlier by 23,000. Other petro models of Toyota Innova Crysta will cost the same. After the price hike, Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a starting price of 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end model carries a price tag of 26.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the Toyota Camry Hybrid model, it now demands a premium of 90,000. The executive sedan can now be purchased at 45.25 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Toyota Vellfire’s price has been increased by 1.85 lakh. The luxury MPV now costs 94.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the Toyota Camry Hybrid model, it now demands a premium of 90,000. The executive sedan can now be purchased at 45.25 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Toyota Vellfire’s price has been increased by 1.85 lakh. The luxury MPV now costs 94.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news, Toyota has opened bookings for the Toyota Hyryder for a token amount of 25,000. Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.

In other news, Toyota has opened bookings for the Toyota Hyryder for a token amount of 25,000. Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.