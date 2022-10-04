Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta get costlier in India: Check new prices

In other news, Toyota has opened bookings for the Toyota Hyryder for a token amount of ₹25,000. Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.