Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta get costlier in India: Check new prices

Toyota has increased the price of its vehicles across range models in India. These include Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid as well as the Vellfire. The price hike ranges from ₹19,000 to ₹1.85 lakh. Let’s take a look at the price rise across each model one by one
Similarly, Toyota Innova Crysta has got a price hike of ₹23,000 for the diesel version. The entry-level GX MT petrol variant has also become costlier by ₹23,000. Other petro models of Toyota Innova Crysta will cost the same. After the price hike, Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a starting price of ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end model carries a price tag of ₹26.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Coming to the Toyota Camry Hybrid model, it now demands a premium of ₹90,000. The executive sedan can now be purchased at ₹45.25 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Toyota Vellfire’s price has been increased by ₹1.85 lakh. The luxury MPV now costs ₹94.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
In other news, Toyota has opened bookings for the Toyota Hyryder for a token amount of ₹25,000. Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.
