Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Vellfire and others get major price cuts up to ₹3.49 lakh under GST 2.0 norms

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a sweeping reduction in prices across its portfolio, passing on the full benefit of the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure to customers. The new pricing will be applicable from 22 September 2025, with buyers set to save as much as ₹3.49 lakh depending on the model.

Biggest reductions on flagship SUVs The company’s flagship SUV, the Fortuner, sees the most significant adjustment, now retailing at up to ₹3.49 lakh less. Close behind is the Fortuner Legender with a reduction of ₹3.34 lakh, while the Hilux pick-up and the premium Vellfire MPV are cheaper by ₹2.53 lakh and ₹2.78 lakh, respectively.

Price cuts on family favourites Among Toyota’s popular family cars, the Innova Crysta is now more affordable by ₹1.81 lakh, while the Innova Hycross has been reduced by ₹1.16 lakh. The Camry hybrid sedan also benefits from the revision with a cut of just over ₹1 lakh.

Compact and mid-size cars see gains too In the compact and mid-size segment, the Glanza hatchback is cheaper by up to ₹85,300, while the Urban Cruiser Taisor receives a price drop of up to ₹1.11 lakh. The Rumion MPV has seen a reduction of up to ₹48,700, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV gets a cut of ₹65,400.

Toyota said the revisions would make its product line-up more competitive and accessible, particularly ahead of the festive season, a period that traditionally fuels high demand in the Indian car market.

The decision follows the GST Council’s move to reduce tax rates on passenger vehicles, a change that is prompting multiple manufacturers to rework pricing strategies.